Patriots' Brandon King: Out with torn quad
King is likely out for the season after sustaining a torn left quadriceps in Thursday's preseason game over the Panthers, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
King was carted off the field Thursday and sees his 2019 season come to an early end. The Patriots will certainly feel the 26-year-old's absence on special teams.
