King (undisclosed) wore a red, non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, Erik Scalavino of the Patriots' official site reports.

It's undetermined what's ailing the special teamer, but it seems like it could just be a precautionary measure. King wasn't exactly vying for a significant defensive role anyway, so as long as this isn't a long-term injury, it shouldn't hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster.