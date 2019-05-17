Patriots' Brandon King: Sticking with New England
King signed a two-year extension with the Patriots on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
King was entering the final season of his current two-year deal but is now signed through 2021. The 25-year-old has 42 tackles (30 solo) in his four-year career, and has exclusively played special teams for the Patriots.
