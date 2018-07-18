Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Fighting for return work
Berrios will compete with Riley McCarron to handle punt returns, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Berrios had more than half of his receiving production at Miami (FL) during his senior season alone, but he did get three years of experience returning punts. The undersized sixth-round pick figures to battle McCarron for a single roster spot, with the winner serving as the top punt returner while also providing depth in the slot.
