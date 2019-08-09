Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Hauls in three passes Thursday
Berrios caught all three of his targets for 45 yards in Thursday's preseason opener, a 31-3 win over the Lions.
The 2018 sixth-rounder continues to battle for depth chart slotting with the likes of Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Maurice Harris and Dontrelle Inman, but if Berrios can impress the Patriots' coaching staff as a route-runner, the 5-foot-9, 183-pounder could emerge as a direct backup to PPR-ace Julian Edelman.
