Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Headed to New England

The Patriots selected Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Berrios (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) is a slot prospect who wasn't particularly productive at Miami (FL), but he enjoyed a breakout senior season in 2017 with 55 receptions for 679 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll presumably train as a backup to Julian Edelman.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories