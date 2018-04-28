Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Headed to New England
The Patriots selected Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 210th overall.
Berrios (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) is a slot prospect who wasn't particularly productive at Miami (FL), but he enjoyed a breakout senior season in 2017 with 55 receptions for 679 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll presumably train as a backup to Julian Edelman.
