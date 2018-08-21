Berrios was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

After not playing in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Berrios is now limited in practice, so the wideout must be dealing with some sort of injury. Given that he was able to participate in some portions of practice, the injury likely isn't serious, but the wideout will want to see as much of the field as possible over the next two weeks given that he's on the roster bubble.

