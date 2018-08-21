Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Limited in Monday's practice
Berrios was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.
After not playing in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Berrios is now limited in practice, so the wideout must be dealing with some sort of injury. Given that he was able to participate in some portions of practice, the injury likely isn't serious, but the wideout will want to see as much of the field as possible over the next two weeks given that he's on the roster bubble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...