Patriots' Braxton Berrios: Making bid for roster spot
Berrios looked good at spring practices, putting himself in advantageous position to secure a roster spot, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
The 2018 sixth-round pick returned for the Patriots' offseason program in good health after spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue. The team lacks sure things at wide receiver beyond Julian Edelman, but there's enough depth that Berrios could still miss out on a roster spot if his strong work from May and June doesn't carry over to July and August. His odds largely depend on the health of Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and the suspension status of Josh Gordon, though strong work in the return game could give Berrios a strong case even if he isn't immediately needed on offense.
