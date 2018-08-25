Berrios (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's preseason game and his chances of making the team are dropping, NESN reports.

Berrios missed his second straight preseason contest due to the undisclosed issue, throwing another opportunity out the window to impress the Patriots' brass. He has one more week ahead of him to get back into action and make a last-ditch effort at a 53-man roster spot.

