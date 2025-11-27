Patriots' Brenden Schooler: DNP Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schooler (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Schooler was injured in the first half of Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Bengals and did not return to the game. The safety being unable to practice leaves his status for Monday night's contest against the Giants in question.
More News
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Sidelined for rest of Week 12•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Questionable to return Week 12•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Available Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Late addition to injury report•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Participates at OTAs•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Not suiting up Sunday•