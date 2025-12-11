Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schooler (ankle) was a full participant in New England's practice Wednesday.
Schooler returned to practice for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 12 win over the Bengals. Now healthy, the 28-year-old should continue to contribute on special teams during Sunday's matchup against Buffalo.
More News
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Out for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: DNP Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Sidelined for rest of Week 12•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Questionable to return Week 12•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Available Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Late addition to injury report•