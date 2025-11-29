Schooler (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The Texas product logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Patriots' week of practice after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 12 win over the Bengals, so his absence Monday night comes as no surprise. Expect Dell Pettus to operate as New England's top reserve safety while Schooler is sidelined in Week 13.