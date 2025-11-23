Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Sidelined for rest of Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schooler (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's clash against Cincinnati, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Schooler was injured in the first half and was ruled out early in the third period. He's played almost exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence will be mainly felt within that unit.
