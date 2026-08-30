Schooler (undisclosed) will begin the 2026 regular season on the Patriots' active/non-football injury list, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

It was reported last Thursday that Schooler was close to being activated off the NFI list prior to cutdown day. The free safety is evidently not quite ready to rejoin the team and will now need to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Kevin Byard is set to open the Week 1 game against the Seahawks as the starting free safety for the Patriots.