Hoyer served as the Patriots' top backup during Sunday's divisional win over the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Hoyer appears to have emerged ahead of Jarrett Stidham in New England's backup competition, though Cam Newton's grip on the starting job looks ironclad after an impressive Week 1 performance. Newton hasn't suited up for a full 16-game season since 2017, so his durability does remain something of a question mark, but Hoyer's only path to seeing game-action in 2020 would likely be for the 31-year-old to miss time.