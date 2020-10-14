Hoyer is slated return to the No. 2 or 3 quarterback role for the Patriots' Week 6 game against the Broncos after starter Cam Newton, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Even if Newton wasn't cleared for Week 6, Hoyer wasn't expected to start Sunday anyway, with Jarrett Stidham likely to have drawn the assignment. After flopping in his turn as a starter in place of Newton in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Broncos, Hoyer could be a healthy inactive moving forward if head coach Bill Belichick elects to roll with Stidham as the top backup quarterback.