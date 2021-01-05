Hoyer finished the 2020 season with 15 completions on 24 passing attempts for 130 yards and an interception in one appearance.

Hoyer did log a start in Week 4, when Cam Newton landed on the reserve/COVID list, but aside from that he served as the team's No. 3 QB for the bulk of the campaign, while Jarrett Stidham settled in as the team's top backup. Like Newton, Hoyer is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it's uncertain whether team will try to re-sign either veteran signal caller.