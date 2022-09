With Mac Jones dealing with a high ankle sprain, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hoyer is a candidate to start the Patriots' Week 4 contest against Green Bay.

Though a timetable for Jones' injury recovery hasn't yet been outlined, it appears as though Hoyer is on track to fill in at QB for the team this weekend, at a minimum. If that's the case, the veteran signal-caller will be an option for those who roster Jones or who are in two-QB fantasy formats.