Hoyer and the Patriots will not play the Chiefs in their scheduled Sunday matchup and the NFL instead hopes to move the game to Monday or Tuesday after players from both sides tested positive for COVID-19.

The change comes after it was reported earlier Saturday that Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19 while Chiefs practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive. It's unclear as of yet who will step in during Newton's absence, but Hoyer has been the only active backup through the first three weeks with Jarrett Stidham acting as a healthy scratch. Stidham was perceived to be the favorite to start prior to the Newton offseason signing, so it's difficult to say for certain how the Patriots might operate their QB depth chart following the latest news.