Hoyer will start Week 4 against the Chiefs if the game is merely postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests rather than cancelled, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cam Newton was among those players whose positive tests caused the game to be postponed. Hoyer is ahead of Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' depth chart and is expected to get the nod in his place. It remains unclear whether or not the game will indeed go forward during Week 4, however. The league hopes to play the game on Monday or Tuesday, but a similar plan was initially proposed for the Titans/Steelers contest, which eventually got cancelled and will be made up during a future week.