Hoyer, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham have taken an even split of QB reps through the first two days of padded practices, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Hoyer was promised an opportunity to compete for the starting job when he signed with the Patriots in March, but most of the recent analysis has focused on Newton, and, to a lesser extent, Stidham. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal notes that Hoyer was the top performer at Tuesday's practice, likely benefitting from his prior experience working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That said, Newton is making progress and remains the favorite to get the Week 1 start.