Hoyer and the Patriots are now in line to play the Chiefs on Monday night at 7:05 ET, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Chiefs' latest round of point of care COVID-19 tests came up clear, paving the way for the NFL to proceed with a Monday night rescheduling of the contest, which was originally slated to take place Sunday afternoon. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Hoyer is poised to start at QB for the Patriots on Monday in place of starter Cam Newton, who was placed on the reserve/COVID list Saturday. Additionally, Jarrett Stidham is in line to be made active by the team for the first time this season.