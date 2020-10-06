Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. He also gained eight yards on his sole rush and lost a fumble before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham late in the third quarter.

The veteran quarterback drew the start for Cam Newton (illness), but even Hoyer's extensive experience in coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense couldn't help him to a competent performance against an aggressive KC defense. A miscue ultimately proved his undoing, as Hoyer fumbled at the Chiefs' eight-yard line to short-circuit New England's best drive of the night in the latter portion of the third quarter. That eventually led to Stidham mopping up after that point, and although the second-year signal-caller was guilty of a pick-six on a deflected ball off the hands of Julian Edelman, he may be in line for a Week 5 start against the Broncos over Hoyer if Newton is still sidelined for that contest.