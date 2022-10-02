site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
at
4:59 pm ET
•
1 min read
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers.
Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the
Patriots.
