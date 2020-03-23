Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes that Jarrett Stidham "has the inside track" over Hoyer in terms of taking over the Patriots' vacated starting QB job.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots are slated to pay Hoyer $1.05 million, with the veteran signal-caller in line for a guaranteed $2 million, factoring in what he'll get from the Colts, who recently released him. Hoyer thus represents a cap-friendly addition to New England's QB room, and one whose previous experience with the team is an obvious advantage. It's still possible that further depth is added at the position, but at the very least Hoyer currently represents an experienced alternate starting option should Stidham struggle on the field or suffer any injuries down the road.