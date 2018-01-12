Hoyer completed 123 of 211 passing attempts for 1,287 passing yards to go along with four TDs and four picks during the 2017 regular season.

All but four of his completions and 42 of his passing yards were accrued while Hoyer was a member of the 49ers, with whom the 32-year-old played six games this past season before being released and then signed to a three-year deal by New England, where he played from 2009 to 2011. His experience and familiarity with the organization provides the team with some short-term backup stability behind 40-year-old-starter Tom Brady, while Hoyer's two remaining seasons under contract with the team presumably paves to the way for the franchise to draft and develop another young signal-caller to groom now that the Patriots' 2014 second-rounder, Jimmy Garoppolo, is helming San Francisco's offense.