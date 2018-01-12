Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Logs 1,287 passing yards in 2017
Hoyer completed 123 of 211 passing attempts for 1,287 passing yards to go along with four TDs and four picks during the 2017 regular season.
All but four of his completions and 42 of his passing yards were accrued while Hoyer was a member of the 49ers, with whom the 32-year-old played six games this past season before being released and then signed to a three-year deal by New England, where he played from 2009 to 2011. His experience and familiarity with the organization provides the team with some short-term backup stability behind 40-year-old-starter Tom Brady, while Hoyer's two remaining seasons under contract with the team presumably paves to the way for the franchise to draft and develop another young signal-caller to groom now that the Patriots' 2014 second-rounder, Jimmy Garoppolo, is helming San Francisco's offense.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...