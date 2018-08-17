Hoyer completed 5-of-13 passes for 32 yards and a TD in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.

To date, seventh-round rookie Danny Etling hasn't made much of a push to supplant Hoyer as the Patriots' No. 2 QB. With Tom Brady entrenched as the team's starter, Hoyer is only worth rostering in formats with deep enough benches to secure insurance for key starters. In the event that Brady suffers an injury, Hoyer is capable enough to produce decent fantasy numbers while helming the New England offense, but his upside on that front obviously can't match Brady's.

