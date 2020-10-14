Hoyer's teammate, Cam Newton, was removed from the Patriots' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Hoyer wasn't expected to start Sunday's game against the Broncos anyway, with Jarrett Stidham likely to have drawn the assignment if Newton wasn't cleared for Week 6 action. Now it remains to be seen if Hoyer suits up this weekend as a backup, or is made a healthy inactive by the Patriots.
