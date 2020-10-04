Hoyer, and the rest of the Patriots other than Cam Newton, all tested negative Saturday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If the game is played this week, it'll be moved to Monday or Tuesday night, and Hoyer will start in place of Newton. That no other Patriots tested positive yet makes it more likely the game is played rather than postponed until later in the season.
