Hoyer completed 16 of 23 passes for 144 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.

Hoyer got the start and stayed in the game until midway through the fourth quarter, eventually engineering a pair of touchdown drives against Washington's scrubs. While one bad outing won't cost Hoyer the No. 2 quarterback job, he could face pressure from seventh-round rookie Danny Etling if the next few weeks don't look better.

