Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Redeems pick, leads TD drive
Hoyer completed six of eight pass attempts for 55 yards, while committing one interception during Saturday's 22-17 win against the Titans. He also gained two yards on his only rush attempt, and hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for a successful two-point conversion.
The 33-year-old journeyman remains the leader in the clubhouse to serve as Tom Brady's backup in 2019, though fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham had an impressive night in his own right with 193 passing yards and a touchdown throw. Hoyer committed an interception on New England's second play from scrimmage, but was able to lead a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown march later on -- a drive that culminated in a Brandon Bolden goal-line touchdown run, and the two-point play from Hoyer to Meyers. Hoyer built some equity for himself through the first two exhibition outings by establishing an 81.9 percent completion rate and throwing two touchdowns to one interception. He aims to continue the solid streak of play when New England faces Carolina on Thursday.
