Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Remains in backup mix
Hoyer is one of three quarterbacks CSN New England's Phil Perry expects to make the Patriots' 53-man roster.
The only real question here is whether the Patriots elect to carry one or two quarterbacks behind starter Tom Brady. Given that Jarrett Stidham was a fourth-round draft pick this past April, he looks like a roster lock. Meanwhile, Hoyer, who is under contract through the 2019 season, provides the team with an experienced backup option who knows the Patriots' schemes well and can mentor the rookie. The veteran signal-caller, who turns 34 in October, logged just two regular-season passing attempts in 2018, but Hoyer did start six games for the 49ers in 2017.
