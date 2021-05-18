The Patriots are re-signing Hoyer, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Hoyer's return suddenly gives New England one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the league, as the veteran likely slots in as the No. 4 option behind all of Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham. Last season, Hoyer served as the Patriot's third quarterback and logged a single start. It's unlikely that the team carries more than three signal-callers onto the regular season roster, so Hoyer could compete for Stidham for the final spot.
