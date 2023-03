Hoyer (concussion) is expected to be released by the Patriots before March 15, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

It's a bit of a surprising move given the Patriots wouldn't actually save any money by releasing the long-time veteran. Given the relative youth of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, the expected two remaining QBs on the roster, it's entirely possible New England could opt to add an additional veteran if Hoyer is released as has been reported.