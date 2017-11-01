Hoyer signed a three-year contract with the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With the team having traded Jacoby Brissett to the Colts prior to the start of the season and Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers earlier this week, the Patriots had a pressing need for a backup quarterback heading into their Week 9 bye. Hoyer, who played for New England from 2009 to 2011, brings familiarity with the organization -- as well as NFL starting experience -- to the table, thus giving the Patriots a viable insurance option in the event of an injury to starter Tom Brady. Moreover, the duration of the 32-year-old's deal creates a scenario that could possibly lead to the franchise drafting a young quarterback this spring to develop behind Brady.