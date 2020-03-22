Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Third stint with Patriots
Hoyer and New England agreed to terms on a one-year contract Sunday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Hoyer will head back to New England after spending two stints in 2010-11 and 2017-18, respectively. In four appearances for the Colts last season, the veteran completed 35 of 65 passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. This is a great opportunity for the 34-year-old as the Patriots only have the inexperienced Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler currently on the roster.
