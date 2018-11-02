Schwenke (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Schwenke was unable to participate in practice at all this week, so his lack of availability is unsurprising. The backup center will miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering foot injury, and will work to get healthy for New England's matchup against the Titans in Week 10.

