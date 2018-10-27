Patriots' Brian Schwenke: Ruled out Monday
Schwenke was ruled out for Monday's game against the Bills with a foot injury, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Schwenke was unable to practice this week so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Ted Karras should be the primary option for interior depth on the offensive line in Schwenke's absence.
