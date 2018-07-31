Patriots' Brian Schwenke: Signing with New England
Schwenke signed a contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Schwenke spent the 2017 season as a member of the Titans, but will head to New England to provide starting center David Andrews with additional depth at the position.
