Patriots' Bruce Ellington: $25,000 guaranteed in new contract
Ellington's one-year, $895,000 deal with the Patriots includes $25,000 guaranteed, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Once the Patriots were outbid for slot man Adam Humphries, they turned to lower-cost flyers on Ellington and Maurice Harris ($90,000 guaranteed). Ellington, who the 49ers took in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, hauled in 31 passes for 224 yards and a TD in seven 2018 games (four with the Lions and three with the Texans). If the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder can stay healthy, he can push for a slot role behind Julian Edelman, as well as potentially help out in the return game. Given the terms of his new deal, Ellington isn't a lock to make the team, but his experience playing under Bill O'Brien with Houston and Matt Patricia with Detroit (a pair of coaches with previous ties to the Patriots) should give the 27-year-old a bit of a leg up in terms of familiarity with his new team's system.
More News
-
Patriots' Bruce Ellington: Getting chance in New England•
-
Bruce Ellington: Cut by Lions•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Scheduled for free agency•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Sidelined for second straight week•
-
Lions' Bruce Ellington: Still restricted in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...