The Patriots selected Baringer in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Baringer becomes the first punter drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but ironically he's the second special teams player drafted by the Patriots on Day 3 after New England locked in kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round. With starting punter Jake Bailey gone, expect Baringer to compete with Corliss Waitman for the team's starting job.