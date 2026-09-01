The Patriots placed Baringer (undisclosed) on injured reserve Monday.

Baringer suffered an injury during the Patriots' 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles and has not practiced since the incident. The punter will need to miss the first four games of the regular season on IR before he is eligible to return to the active roster. The Patriots signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the practice squad Monday. The 34-year-old veteran will likely be signed or elevated to the 53-man roster for punt and hold duties in Baringer's absence.