Cowart (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
A back injury held Cowart out last Sunday against the Cardinals after he resided on the reserve/COVID-19 list between Oct. 11 and Oct. 21. He's started all nine games that he's appeared in thus far in 2020, collecting a total of 23 tackles and two tackles for loss.
