The Patriots selected Cowart in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Cowart is a former blue chip recruit who for whatever reason just could not earn playing time at Auburn in three seasons. He transferred to Maryland for the 2018 season and did reasonably well for himself, however, earning a starting role at defensive tackle. At 6-foot-3, 298 pounds he clearly projects as a defensive tackle in the NFL, and his combine results even hinted at some linear explosiveness to harness (30-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump). He's unlikely to emerge as an IDP factor, however.