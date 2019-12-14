Play

Cowart (concussion) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The rookie fifth-rounder has been prone to healthy scratches this year, suiting up in four games and notching two tackles. Cowart works mainly as depth, so his absence from the lineup shouldn't shake up the Patriots' defensive dynamic.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories