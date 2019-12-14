Play

Cowart remains in concussion protocol and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Cowart has missed the last two games due to a concussion and is in danger of missing a third. He was able to practice in limited fashion all week, so he is trending in a positive direction. His final status will be determined closer to kickoff.

