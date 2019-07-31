Patriots' Byron Cowart: Returns to practice
Cowart (quadriceps) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After missing a number of practices, Cowart appears to have fully recovered from his quadriceps issue. The rookie fifth-round pick will now resume competing for a depth role on the Patriots' defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...
-
Zero-RB is alive and well
Heath Cummings says you should have no fear starting your team with elite wide receivers and...
-
Running Back Dead Zone
Ben Gretch looks at the past 10 seasons of running back production to identify the best rounds...
-
Best RB in NYC: Barkley or Bell?
The last time we saw Le'Veon Bell, he was in the discussion for the NFL's best running back....