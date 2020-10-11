Cowart tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. The Patriots will place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cowart becomes the third Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19 in just over a week, joining quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. His positive test resulted in New England shutting down its facility Sunday for the third time in 10 days, with the NFL subsequently postponing the Patriots' game Monday against the Broncos until Sunday, Oct. 18. Cowart could gain clearance to play Week 6, but he'll first need to submit two negative COVID-19 test results at least 24 hours apart.