Cowart has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a head injury.

It is unclear when Cowart obtained the injury, as he was not on the Patriots' injury report prior to this news. His absence does not figure to have an impact on the team's defense, as he primarily just provides depth at nose tackle.

