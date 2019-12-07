Play

Cowart (head) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Cowart's absence will mark his second straight due to a head injury. He was unable to practice all week, so this decision is relatively unsurprising. A return to practice next week would be the first step in a potential return for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Bengals.

